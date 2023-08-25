HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Antim books ticket to wrestling Worlds

August 25, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Sports Bureau

Double World under-20 women’s 53kg champion Antim Panghal was the only Asian Games bound athlete to win a ticket to next month’s World championships in Belgrade on the opening day of the wrestling trials held at Patiala on Friday.

Several Asiad bound wrestlers skipped the trials held in men’s Greco Roman and women’s weight classes.. he men’s freestyle trials will be conducted on Saturday.

According to an official of the ad-hoc committee that runs the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), provisional entries sent to United World Wrestling (UWW) by the deadline would be replaced by the names of the winners at the trials.

The squad: Men: Greco Roman: Ajay (55kg), Manish (60kg), Vikram (63kg), Vinayak (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sajan (82kg), Manoj Kumar (87kg), Shailesh (97kg), Mehar Singh (130kg).

Women: Neelam (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Neha (55kg), Sarita (57kg), Anjali (59kg), Manisha (62kg), Antim Kundu (65kg), Priyanka (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Divya Kakran (76kg).

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.