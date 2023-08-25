Antim books ticket to wrestling Worlds

August 25, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Double World under-20 women’s 53kg champion Antim Panghal was the only Asian Games bound athlete to win a ticket to next month’s World championships in Belgrade on the opening day of the wrestling trials held at Patiala on Friday.

Several Asiad bound wrestlers skipped the trials held in men’s Greco Roman and women’s weight classes.. he men’s freestyle trials will be conducted on Saturday.

According to an official of the ad-hoc committee that runs the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), provisional entries sent to United World Wrestling (UWW) by the deadline would be replaced by the names of the winners at the trials.

The squad: Men: Greco Roman: Ajay (55kg), Manish (60kg), Vikram (63kg), Vinayak (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sajan (82kg), Manoj Kumar (87kg), Shailesh (97kg), Mehar Singh (130kg).

Women: Neelam (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Neha (55kg), Sarita (57kg), Anjali (59kg), Manisha (62kg), Antim Kundu (65kg), Priyanka (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Divya Kakran (76kg).