Anshu enters the record books

Reaching for gold: Anshu Malik after making the 57kg final.   | Photo Credit: S V Sriram

Anshu Malik created history on Wednesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach a World Championship final when she outclassed junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk in the 57kg. Meanwhile, Sarita Mor lost her semifinal and will now fight for the bronze.

Only four Indian women wrestlers have won medals at the Worlds and all of them — Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) — have clinched bronze.

Anshu also became only the sixth Indian ever to make the gold medal match at a World Championships, after Bishambar Singh (1967), Sushil Kumar (winner 2010), Amit Dahiya (2013), Bajrang Punia (2018) and Deepak Punia (2019).

The results: 57kg: Semifinals: Anshu Malik bt Solomiia Vynnyk (Ukr) by technical superiority. 59kg: Semifinals: Sarita Mor lost to Bilyana Zhivkova Duodova (Bul) 3-0. 76kg: Bronze playoff: Kiran lost to Samar Hamza (Egy) 2-1.


