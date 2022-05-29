Another podium finish for Daruvala

Sports Bureau

India’s Jehan Daruvala took his fourth podium from five rounds this season with a second-place finish on Saturday at the iconic Monaco street track in the FIA Formula 2 championship. The 23-year-old chalked up the landmark result, his 11th Formula 2 podium, in Saturday’s Sprint race.

The Prema Racing driver had lined up third on the grid. He got a good getaway but had to take avoiding action to dodge stalled pole-sitter Jake Hughes which allowed teammate Dennis Hauger into the lead.

Jehan slotted into second but was unable to find a way past on the twisting streets of the Principality, notorious for being difficult to overtake on, with the top six, except Hughes, finishing in the order in which they started.

Jehan followed up his Sprint podium with a points-scoring finish in Sunday’s Feature race finishing eighth, the position he started from.

Jehan, a three-time winner in Formula 2, stays third in the overall drivers’ standings.

He said: “Standing on the podium in Monaco is a dream come true for any driver. It would’ve been great to win the race but overtaking around here is never easy. I’m really happy with the pace we had over the weekend — we were as quick as anyone out there.

“The feature race was pretty straightforward but I managed to pull off a good move, that was fun! Now looking forward to some exciting racing on the streets of Baku in a couple of weeks.”