Annu Rani breaks own National record

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Olympian Annu Rani broke her own women’s National record in the fourth Indian Open javelin throw meet in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

The 29-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who was eighth in the 2019 World Championships in Doha, threw 63.82m in her opening attempt that bettered her previous best of 63.24 which came in the Federation Cup in Patiala last year. She had another good throw, 60.10, in her second attempt on Sunday.

It was the eighth time Annu, the 2019 Asian silver medallist, was breaking the National record after first achieving the feat in 2014.

Sanjana Choudhary, who took the silver, was nearly 10m behind.

Madhya Pradesh’s Vivek Kumar (under-20 men, 68.67m), Haryana’s Yash Saini (under-18 boys, 67.42m) and Delhi’s Disha (under-18 girls, 34.87m) won the gold in other categories on the opening day of the two-day meet.