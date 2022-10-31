Anna Muzychuk through to semifinals

Humpy errs in the fourth game of the tie-breaker

Sports Bureau
October 31, 2022 15:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 Koneru Humpy acknowledges defeat to Anna Muzychuk in the FIDE Women’s Candidates quarterfinal at Monte Carlo. | Photo Credit: FIDE

Koneru Humpy erred fatally from an equal position in the fourth game of the tie-breaker and lost to Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the FIDE Women’s Candidates chess tournament at Monte Carlo on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tie-breakers had to be employed as the scores were level at 2-2 at the end of four classical games. The first three games in the tie-breaker, played in the rapid format, were also drawn.

In the fourth game things were even until Humpy, with black pieces, made her 16th move. Her decision to take her bishop to the ‘d2’ square proved too costly. It was a blunder. She lost a piece and resigned a couple of moves later.

The other quarterfinal in the pool had been decided a day earlier, with China’s Lei Tingjie defeating Anna’s younger sister Maria Muzychuk; the former had won the match 2.5-1.5.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The semifinal match between Lei Tingjie and Anna Muzychuk will be played from November 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app