Ankita Raina and Riya Sachdeva power ONGC to women’s final

March 06, 2024 - NEW DELHI

Ankita Raina and Riya Sachdeva helped Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to a 2-0 victory over Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in the women’s semifinals of the 42nd PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament organised by the Engineers India Limited (EIL) at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

Ankita and Riya won their singles matches without dropping a game against Darshna Hage and Sanya Khullar respectively.

In the final, ONGC will play Indian Oil, which eased past EIL 2-0, with Riya Bhatia and Prarthana Thombare winning their matches, dropping two games in all, against Neha Agarwal and Geethanjali Koppulu respectively.

In the men’s section, Indian Oil had a bye, while ONGC, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Oil India Limited (OIL) won their quarterfinals against EIL, HPCL and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) respectively.

Saketh Myneni had to win his singles and doubles matches to help GAIL beat HPCL 2-1, with Jitender Sharma supporting him in the doubles.

