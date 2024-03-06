ADVERTISEMENT

Ankita Raina and Riya Sachdeva power ONGC to women’s final

March 06, 2024 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

In the final, ONGC will play Indian Oil

Sports Bureau

Riya Sachdeva and Ankita Raina in ONGC colours in PSPB tennis tournament in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Ankita Raina and Riya Sachdeva helped Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to a 2-0 victory over Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in the women’s semifinals of the 42nd PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament organised by the Engineers India Limited (EIL) at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

Ankita and Riya won their singles matches without dropping a game against Darshna Hage and Sanya Khullar respectively.

In the final, ONGC will play Indian Oil, which eased past EIL 2-0, with Riya Bhatia and Prarthana Thombare winning their matches, dropping two games in all, against Neha Agarwal and Geethanjali Koppulu respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the men’s section, Indian Oil had a bye, while ONGC, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Oil India Limited (OIL) won their quarterfinals against EIL, HPCL and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) respectively.

Saketh Myneni had to win his singles and doubles matches to help GAIL beat HPCL 2-1, with Jitender Sharma supporting him in the doubles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US