ADVERTISEMENT

Ankita Raina fights hard, but Japan proves top class

April 14, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Ankita Raina played hard but could not stop Japan from registering a 3-0 victory in the league match of the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday.

Ankita went down fighting 2-6, 7-5, 3-6 to the 136th ranked Uchijima.

Japan was comfortably on top of the table among the six teams, competing on a round-robin format. China beat Thailand 3-0 to keep its qualification aspirations alive after having been shocked by Korea earlier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

India will play Korea in the last league match. Having beaten Thailand and Uzbekistan, India stays safe in the group, and would be playing for pride against Korea, which has a slightly better record in terms of sets and games.

The results (league):

Japan bt India 3-0 (Mai Hontama bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-1, 6-0; Moyuka Uchijima bt Ankita Raina 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; Shuko Aoyama & Eri Hozumi bt Vaidehi Chaudhari & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 6-4).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US