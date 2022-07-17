Anjum Moudgil wins rifle 3-position bronze

Shooter’s second successive medal in the World Cup series

Olympian Anjum Moudgil continued to excel as she won the bronze medal in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Anjum, who won air rifle silver at the World Championships, was winning her second successive medal in the World Cup series, following the silver at the Baku World Cup.

It was the third World Cup individual medal in the 3-position event for Anjum, who qualified in sixth place with 586, and missed the chance to fight for gold by 0.5 point.

Silver for Indian men

In the men’s rifle 3-position team event, Czech Republic beat India to the gold 16-12. The trio of Chain Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput had topped the second stage, three points above the Czech, but the latter had the last laugh.

In men’s skeet, Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 72, following rounds of 24, 23 and 25 to be in 11th place. Erik Pittini of Italy and Abdullah Alrashidi of Kuwait led with 74. Two more rounds will be shot on Monday, followed by the medal rounds.

India stayed on top of the medals table with four gold, five silver and two bronze medals, among 20 countries that have managed to make the list. Host Korea was second with three golds, a silver and a bronze. Serbia was third with three golds.

The results: 50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Anna Janssen (Ger) 16 (407.7) 590; 2. Barbara Gambaro (Ita) 10 (403.4) 585; 3. Anjum Moudgil 402.9 (586); 17. Sift Kaur Samra 582; 35. Ashi Chouksey 578.

Team men: 1. Czech Republic (Filip Nepejchal, Petr Nymbursky, Jiri Privratsky) 16 (875) 1322; 2. India (Chain Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput) 12 (878) 1313; 3. Australia 16 (872) 1306; 4. Japan 6 (868) 1296.

25m sports pistol: 1. Singapore 17 (438) 875; 2. Thailand 9 (433) 865; 3. Korea 16 (430) 866; 4. Japan 2 (429) 859.