July 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Anjali Rathi defeated Sonal Patil 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the ₹100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Chitrakoot Stadium.

Tanushree Pandey and Rutuparna Choudhary won the doubles title.

The results:

Singles (final): Anjali Rathi bt Sonal Patil 6-4, 6-4; Semifinals: Sonal bt Saniya Khan 6-3, 6-0; Anjali bt Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Tanushree Pandey & Rutuparna Choudhary bt Sejal Bhutada & Aanya Choubey 5-7, 7-5, [10-7].

