Anirudh and Vijay enter quarterfinals of tennis tournament in Germany

February 01, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated February 02, 2023 10:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Roman Jebavy and Petr Nouza 2-6, 6-3, [10-7] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €118,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Koblenz, Germany. The results: €118,000 Challenger, Koblenz, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Roman Jebavy & Petr Nouza (Cze) 2-6, 6-3, [10-7]; Robin Haase (Ned) & Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) bt Arjun Kadhe & Daniel Masur (Ger) 2-6, 6-4, [10-8]. $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Singles (first round): Leonardo Rossi (Ita) bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

