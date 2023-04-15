Anirudh adds another bronze

April 15, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Sports Bureau Anirudh Kumar (125kg) secured a bronze medal in freestyle competitions of the Asian wrestling championships in Astana. Anirudh defeated Uzbekistan’s Sardorbek Kholmatov 12-2 in the bronze medal match. World championships silver medallist Deepak Punia (92kg), who beat China’s Xiao Sun 8-1, lost 0-5 to Bahrain’s Magomed Sharipov in the quarterfinals and eventually crashed out of the medal race. ADVERTISEMENT Indian freestyle wrestlers collected a gold medal and two bronzes. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.