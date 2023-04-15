ADVERTISEMENT

Anirudh adds another bronze

April 15, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

Sports Bureau

Anirudh Kumar (125kg) secured a bronze medal in freestyle competitions of the Asian wrestling championships in Astana.

Anirudh defeated Uzbekistan’s Sardorbek Kholmatov 12-2 in the bronze medal match.

World championships silver medallist Deepak Punia (92kg), who beat China’s Xiao Sun 8-1, lost 0-5 to Bahrain’s Magomed Sharipov in the quarterfinals and eventually crashed out of the medal race.

Indian freestyle wrestlers collected a gold medal and two bronzes.

