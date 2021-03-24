Angad-Ganemat combine on target

India beats back Kazakhstan’s challenge to claim gold in mixed skeet

India captured another gold as Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon won the mixed skeet event, beating Kazakhstan 33-29, in the shooting World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Tuesday.

There was an assurance about the way the Indian pair went about the task, as it topped qualification with 141, with Angad shooting 72 out of 75, winding up nicely with a perfect 25.

Ganemat had played her part well by starting with a perfect round.

Three teams were tied on 140, which included the Indian pair of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal. Kazakhstan pulled through past India and Qatar in the shoot-off.

In the gold medal match, Kazakhstan was ahead 11-10, as Olga Panarina and Alexandr Yechshenko shot strong, but the Indian pair equalised at the half way stage at 16-16, and pulled ahead to a 23-20, 26-24 lead, before the last station.

Ganemat shot three and Angad shot all four to put up a total which was beyond the reach of Kazakhstan even though it shot perfect.

Mairaj, who had shot the best in qualification with 73, and Parinaaz were beaten to the bronze by Qatar 32-31.

India leads the medals table with seven gold, three silver and four bronze. USA follows with two gold, one silver and one bronze, while Kazakhstan, Iran, Denmark and Britain have at least one gold each.

Sarnobat ahead

In the precision stage of women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Rahi Sarnobat led with 291, ahead of Chinki Yadav (289) and Manu Bhaker (288).

The rapid fire section will be staged on Wednesday with the top eight making the final.

In the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Sanjeev Rajput led qualification with 1172, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar shot identical scores of 1165.

Istvan Peni (Hungary), Aleksi Leppa (Finland), Jan Lochbihler (Switzerland), Juho Kurki (Finland) and Steffen Olsen (Denmark) were the others to make the final, which will be a 45-shot contest on Wednesday morning.

The results: Mixed skeet: 1. India (Ganemat Sekhon, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa) 33 (141); 2. Kazakhstan (Olga Panarina, Alexandr Yechshenko) 29 (140)2; 3. Qatar (Reem Al Sharshani, Rashid Hamad) 32 (140) (1,2); 4. India-2 (Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Mairaj Ahmad Khan) 31(140) (1,1).