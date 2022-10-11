Andhra-Saurashtra match abandoned

INDORE
Andhra’s first round match in the Elite Group-D against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket championship at the Holkar Stadium here was abandoned on Tuesday due to heavy rain.
