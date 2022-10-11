Sport

Andhra-Saurashtra match abandoned

INDORE

Andhra’s first round match in the Elite Group-D against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket championship at the Holkar Stadium here was abandoned on Tuesday due to heavy rain.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2022 6:53:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/andhra-saurashtra/article65997239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY