andhra round-up

Easy for Pentamamba

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pentamamba Cricket Club scored a six-wicket win over Cricket Club of Waltair in the quarterfinals of the 35th D. Sekhar Rao memorial tournament for VDCA fourth, fifth and sixth division teams.

In another last-eight clash, Association of Bheemili Cricket recorded a 33-run win over Sports XI.

The scores (quarterfinals):

Association of Bheemili Cricket 173/4 in 20 overs ( K. Vikranth Kowel 67, V. Naveen 61) bt Sports XI 140 in 17 overs (Sudhanshu Yadav 33, Ch. Chinna Rao 3/28).

CC of Waltair 126/9 in 20 Overs (B. Siva 29, D. Prabhakar Reddy 3/19, Rajesh 3/23) lost ot Pentamamba 127/4 in 13.4 overs (B. Naresh 53 n.o. , M. Swamy Naidu 36).

Three crowns for Pravallika

A. Pravallika won the girls’ under-17 singles and doubles and under-19 singles titles in the AP State Open DRM Cup badminton championship, organised by Muralikrishna’s Badminton and Sports Arena.

The results (finals):

Boys: U-11: K. Sai Mohan bt U. Nishanth 21-7, 21-4. U-13: B. Pardhu bt K. Chaitanya 21-12, 21-12.

U-15: K. Sai Sahil bt E. Sai Charan 21-7, 21-17; D oubles: Sai Shail & Sai Sohan bt E. Sai Charan & B. Pardhu 21-13, 21-7.

U-17: A. Bhargav Ram bt G. Viswa Teja 21-19, 21-12; Doubles: Bhargav & Viswa bt P. Rajesh & Md. Alisha 21-12, 21-10; U-19: M. Nandi Vardhan bt Suvehi Sri Abhiram 21-14, 21-5.

Girls: U-11: K. Usha Sree bt P. Vedika 21-17, 16-21, 21-14.

U-13: Ch. Mokshagna bt Sree Sloka 21-11, 9-21, 21-11; Doubles: K. Usha Sree & Mokshagna bt P. Joshika & P. Samiksha 21-14, 21-9.

U-15: V. Vaishnavi bt Palak Shukla 21-10, 21-11; Doubles: S. Prajna & C. Mokshagna bt C. Sree Sloka & Nikhitha 21-18, 21-13.

U-17: A. Pravallika bt A. Harshika 21-11, 16-21, 21-18; Doubles: Pravallika & Harshika bt B. Pallavi & V. Jahnavi 21-8, 21-9.

U-19: A. Pravallika bt A. Harshika 21-15, 21-16.

Veterans: Doubles (below-40): 1. G. Eswara Rao & P. Eswara Rao; 2. P. Varun Kumar & Venkatesh; 40 & above: D. Satyanarayana & D.S.K. Raju, 2. G. Eswara Rao & P. Eswara Rao.

Indian Bank triumphs

KADAPA: Indian Bank scored a four-wicket win over Adnan School of Cricket in the Chief Minister’s Cup T20 invitation tournament at the Y.S.R. ACA Stadium.

The scores: Adnan School of Cricket 136 in 19 overs (P. Nitish Reddy 67, Shashank Mehrotra 31, A. Mohammed Tibiyan 5/17) lost to Indian Bank 137/6 in 19.2 overs (Sujay 32, B. Hari Haran 36, S. Risheek Kumar 32, Prithvi Reddy 3/23).


