andhra round-up

Ravi Varma and Samyuktha emerge champions

VISAKHAPATNAM: P.M.C. Ravi Varma and V.G. Samyuktha won the under-19 boys and girls’ titles respectively in the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh table tennis league championship at the Railway Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Ravi Varma defeated P. Maheedhar Varma 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10 in the boys final while, Samyuktha, who bagged a double winning the under-17 title also, put it across M. Deepthi 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 12-10 in the under-19 final.

The results (finals):

Boys: U-11: Hardik Ram bt Sk. Sultan 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5; U-13: R. Hitesh bt Ch.V. Abhiram 11-8, 8-11, 1-4, 14-12; U-15: P. Maheedhar bt Ch.V. Abhiram 11-7, 11-5, 14-12; U-17: S. Senthilnathan bt M. Pragyan 9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9; U-19: P.M.C. Ravi Varma bt P. Maheedhar Varma 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10.

Girls, U-11: Sk. Aarifa bt S. Savita 11-8, 11-6, 8-11, 11-4; U-13: K. Renuka Satya bt T. Sahithi Raj 11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 14-12; U-15: K. Renuka Satya bt T. Sahithi Raj 11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 5-11, 11-9; U-17: V.G. Samyuktha bt S. Aswija 11-9, 11-5, 16-14; U-19: V.G. Samyuktha bt M. Deepthi 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 12-10.

Moon Stars posts win

Moon Stars Cricket Club scored a three-wicket win over Graduates Cricket Club in the 35th D. Sekhar Rao memorial VDCA league cricket championship for fourth, fifth and sixth division teams at HZL ground.

The scores:

Graduates 124/9 in 20 overs (D. Vasista 50, K. Shanmukh Kumar 4/15) lost to Moon Stars 127/7 in 18.1 overs (Simaha Bhanu Prakash 47 n.o.).

Y-Screens triumphs

VIJAYAWADA: Y-Screens scored a 25-run win over Sakthi Cricket Club in the final of the Devineni Venkatramana and Pranitha memorial KDCA B-Division T20 league championship at Mulapadu.

The scores (final):

Y-Screens 135/7 in 20 overs (P. Pavan Kalyan 3/15) bt Sakthi 110 in 18.4 overs (B. Vishal Yadav 38, T. Nagendra 3/27, J. Dinesh Kumar 3/22).


