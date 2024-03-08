March 08, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Nagidi Gayathri can be best described by the words determined and resilient. The 19-year-old from Andhra Pradesh is representing India at the ongoing 13th Asian Canoe Slalom Championship in Thailand. She is participating in the under-23 category in a single and a team event. Hailing from the fishing community from Nagayalanka village of Krishna district, Gayathri’s journey to the pinnacle of canoe slalom is a story of perseverance.

Growing up in a coastal village surrounded by the rhythms of the waves, Gayathri was drawn to the water at an early age when she would accompany her father for fishing.

It was much later that she discovered her innate love for adventure and embraced canoe slalom, a sport that combines strength, agility and a deep connection with Nature.

Gayathri bagged a silver medal at the Khelo India 2022 and at the 33rd National Games held in 2013, before setting her eyes on the international championship. Her sporting career, however, began with taekwondo when she was in class VIII, which took her to the 33rd National Games where she won a bronze medal. Over the years, her affinity towards watersports drew her towards canoeing and she joined the Watersports Academy in Nagayalanka. Her talent and dedication caught the attention of the coaches and within no time, she excelled in the sport. Gayathri did her schooling at ZP High School in Nagayalanka and completed her Diploma in Veterinary Science in Vizianagaram.

Describing her as “extremely committed”, Siva Reddy from Canoeing Kayaking Association of Andhra Pradesh says: “This is a great platform to get a world ranking. Gayathri’s journey within such a short span of time was due to her dedication to the sport and rigorous training sessions.”

Gayathri has been undergoing training in Maheshwar in River Narmada in Madhya Pradesh. Her training schedule begins at 5.30am every day with a fitness training session followed by two more sessions which focusses on perfecting her technique.

As she manoeuvrers through the challenging slalom course, battling currents and obstacles, she carries the hopes and dreams of her community, breaking barriers and forging a new narrative. With India set to host the Asian Canoe Championship in 2025, Gayathri aims to better her ranking and keep the tricolour flying high on the international stage.