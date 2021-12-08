Anastasia, Willows, Walking Brave, Flying Safe, Glorious Sunshine and Moonlight Sonata please

CHENNAI:

08 December 2021 18:15 IST

Anastasia, Willows, Walking Brave, Flying Safe, Glorious Sunshine and Moonlight Sonata pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Outer sand: 600m: Mayflower (rb), The Rebel (rb) 44. Fiat Justitia (rb), Angavai (rb) 47. Otus (Rajendra Singh) 46.5. Easy. Wise Don (Shazad Alam), Welcome Winner (Kuldeep Singh) 46.5. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 43. Beforethedawn (rb) 47. First Empress (Farid Ansari) 47.5. Easy.

800m: War Emblem (rb) Beauregard (Inayat) 1-0, 600/44. Latter better. Skylight (Shazad Alam), Choice (Kuldeep Singh) 58, 600/43.5. They finished together. Wind Symbol (Nikhil Naidu) 55, 600/43. Strode out well. Cotton Hall (rb), Knight In Armour (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They finished level. Cartel (rb), Coupe De Etait (rb) 57.5, 600/44. They moved together. Sifan (N. Murugan) 57, 600/44. Chapmans Square (Ramandeep), Avancia (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Dark Son (Md. Farhan Alam), Off Shore Breeze (Inayat) 56.5, 600/43. Former was handy, while the latter was urged. Storm Breaker (Yash Narredu), William Wallace (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Red Hot Jet (rb). Maranello (rb) 59, 600/45. Latter better. Glorious Even Song (rb), Admiral Shaw (Md. Farhan Alam) 57.5, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1000m: Emperor Ashoka (Inayat), Divina (Sham Kumar) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/45. A fit pair. Glorious Legend (Sham Kumar), Shivaratri (Nikhil Naidu) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42.5. Latter to note. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu), Speed Air (S. Kamble) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former impressed. Tifosi (rb), Handsome (Sai Vamsi) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Anastasia (Yash Narredu), Willows (S. Kamble) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41. They pleased. Glorious Destiny (Inayat), Moonlight Sonata (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Latter showed out. Mr Kool (Nikhil Naidu), Torbert (Sham Kumar) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. They are in fine trim. Reign Of Terror (Shazad Alam), Kings Show (Kuldeep Singh) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/44. They moved neck and neck.

1200m: Star Romance (Yash Narredu), Gallantry (S. Kamble) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/56.5. 600/43. Former is in great heart.

Inner sand

600m: Marshall (M. Bhaskar) 47, Exemplify (M.S. Deora) 47. Chaitanya (N. Murugan) 44. Pushed. Blind Love (rb), Ocarina (rb) 42.5. They were urged and finished together. Choir (rb) 43.5. Django (rb), Gangster (rb) 40.5. Former finished a length in front. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 48.

800m: Magical Wish (rb) 57, 600/42. Shaped well. Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 57.5, 600/42.5. Well in hand. Star Ranking (rb) 56.5, 600/41. In good shape. Lady Mimi (S. Kamble), Princess Beauty (Yash Narredu) 54.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Lady Royal (Md. Farhan Alam) 59, 600/43.5. Unextended. Glorious Sunlight (rb), Romualdo (Inayat) 57, 600/42. Classic Remark (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Roger O'More (rb), Sunday Warrior (rb) 57, 600/42. They extended and finished level. King T'Chala (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Urged. Come Calling (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Fabulous Show (M. Bhaskar) 1-0.5, 600/45. Beethovan (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Feni (rb), The Mentalist (Shazad Alam) 58.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Wild Frank (rb), Sunny Isles (Shazad Alam) 57.5, 600/43. They finished level. Wonderful (Yash Narredu), Lucky Boy (S. Kamble) 56.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Glorious Sunshine (Nikhil Naidu) 51.5, 800/39. A fine display. Lucky Twenty One (S. Kamble) 1-0, 600/43.5. Handy.

1000m: Sir Baffert (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Moved well. Flying Safe (Yash Narredu) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. In fine fettle. Judy Blue Eyes (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/40. Impressed. Paris O'Connor (Saliyar Khan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46. Easy. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Glorious Symphony (Nikhil Naidu) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. Worked impressively. Chief Commander (Inayat) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Alexander (Yash Narredu), Succession (S. Kamble) 1-11, 800/56. 600/42.5. They are in good condition. Decisive (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Butterfly (rb) 2-23.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5.