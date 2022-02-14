Sport

Anastasia and Lady Zeen work well

CHENNAI: Anastasia and Lady Zeen worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 14).

Outer sand

800m: Romualdo (C. Umesh), War Emblem (A.M. Alam) 1-0.5, 600/45. They moved freely.

Inner sand 600m: That’s My Class (Aman) 42.5. Shaped well.

800m: Full Of Surprise (rb) 58, 600/43. Fit. Magic Moment (Sontosh G), Ibrahimovic (N. Jodha), DYF (M.S. Deora) 1-3, 600/48. They were easy.

10000m: Rhiannon (Shaliyar Khan) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Eased up.

Radical Review (C. Brisson) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44. Handy. Anastasia (S. Kamble) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Impressed. Arabian Queen (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Showmanship (M.S. Deora), a 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Al Kahzneh) (N. Jodha), Star Lap (Santosh G) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Lady Zeen (C. Brisson), Maverick Mitchell (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Former moved well and finished five lengths in front.

1200m: El Politico (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/59, 600/46.5.

1400m: Avellino (Md. Feroze) 1-48, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Eased up.

Gate practice inner sand:

1000m: Nagada (P. Sai Kumar) 1-6.46. Jumped out well. Beethovan (Farhan Alam), Safety (C. Umesh) 1-7.10. Former jumped out well and finished two lengths in front. Rubert (rb), Paris O’Connor (C. Brisson), Authentic Bell (rb) 1-4.67. They took a good jump, Rubert finished well in front. Wood Art (rb), Maranello (A Ayaz Khan) 1-12.89. They were eased up. A 3-y-o (Planetaire - Hollow Ridge) (B. Dharshan), Preakness (S. Kamble) 1-10.19. They jumped out well. La Jefa (Farhan Alam), Cheval Blanc (C. Umesh) 1-10.27. They took a good jump. Krishaa’s Choice (rb), Koh E Tuur (rb) 1-8.89. They jumped out well. Glorious Nissy (rb), Babu Vamsee (rb), Asian Empress (S.Kamble) 1-9.22.

Noted on Sunday (Feb. 13).

Outer sand 600m: Fashion Star (rb) 42. Urged.

1000m: Single Malt (Shahar Babu) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

Inner sand 600m: Amarone (rb), Tifosi (rb) 41.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Herring (N. Jodha) 42. Unextended.

800m: Grey Twilight (rb) 58.5, 600/42.5. Extended. Divina (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Priceless Beauty (Yash Narredu) 53.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Willows (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41.5. Shaped well. That’s My Class (K.V. Baskar) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. Admiral Shaw (rb), Supreme Dance (rb) 1-3, 600/47. They moved freely.

1000m: Memory Lane (Inayat), Romualdo (A.M. Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Rays Of Sun (Shahar Babu) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Handy. Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. In great heart. Wisaka (rb), Amazing Kitten (Shaliyar Khan) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved together. Star Ranking (Shaliyar Khan) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/47. Eased up. Queen Of Fame (M.S. Deora) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43. Worked well.

1200m: Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.


