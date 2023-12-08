Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Raiza Dhillon top skeet trials

December 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated December 09, 2023 01:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

Asian Games silver medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka asserted himself by beating Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh 58-56 for the top spot in men’s skeet in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

Anantjeet had topped qualification with 121 along with Zorawar Singh Bedi who eventually finished fifth. Gurjoat Khangura got the third place ahead of Smit Singh.

Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was eighth with 119. He missed qualifying for the final in the shoot-off. World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 18th with 115.

Raiza Dhillon was brilliant in women’s skeet as she first topped qualification with 122 out of 125, and then beat World Cup medallist Ganemat Sekhon 58-54 for the top spot. Maheshwari Chauhan placed third ahead of Yashasvi Rathore, Areeba Khan and Vanshika Tiwari.

Other leading women shooters, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat (115), Parinaaz Dhaliwal (115) and Darshna Rathore (114) finished 7th to 9th in that order.

The results:

Skeet: Men: 1. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 58 (121); 2. Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh 56 (119); 3. Gurjoat Singh Khangura 45 (119).

Women: 1. Raiza Dhillon 58 (122); 2. Ganemat Sekhon 54(120); 3. Maheshwari Chauhan 43 (118).

