HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Raiza Dhillon top skeet trials

December 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated December 09, 2023 01:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Gurjoat Khangura, topper Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Sheeraz Sheikh in men’s skeet selection trials in Delhi on Friday.

Gurjoat Khangura, topper Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Sheeraz Sheikh in men’s skeet selection trials in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asian Games silver medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka asserted himself by beating Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh 58-56 for the top spot in men’s skeet in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

Anantjeet had topped qualification with 121 along with Zorawar Singh Bedi who eventually finished fifth. Gurjoat Khangura got the third place ahead of Smit Singh. 

Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was eighth with 119. He missed qualifying for the final in the shoot-off. World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 18th with 115.

Raiza Dhillon was brilliant in women’s skeet as she first topped qualification with 122 out of 125, and then beat World Cup medallist Ganemat Sekhon 58-54 for the top spot. Maheshwari Chauhan placed third ahead of Yashasvi Rathore, Areeba Khan and Vanshika Tiwari. 

Other leading women shooters, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat (115), Parinaaz Dhaliwal (115) and Darshna Rathore (114) finished 7th to 9th in that order.

The results:

Skeet: Men: 1. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 58 (121); 2. Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh 56 (119); 3. Gurjoat Singh Khangura 45 (119).

Women: 1. Raiza Dhillon 58 (122); 2. Ganemat Sekhon 54(120); 3. Maheshwari Chauhan 43 (118).

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.