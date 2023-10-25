Anant Jeet Singh Naruka misses Olympic quota narrowly

October 25, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The trio of Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa won the skeet gold medal in the 15th Asian Championship, but the Olympic quota eluded their grasp, in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday.

Asian Games silver medallist Anant Jeet came closest to the quota place, but ended up fourth. Gurjoat also made the final with the second best qualification score of 121, but finished sixth.

Olympian and world record holder Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 118 and missed the final by one point.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon shot 108 for the 15th spot.

The mixed air pistol team of Surbhi Rao and Sarabjot Singh was beaten 16-4 by China in the gold medal match. The mixed air pistol junior team of Sainyam and Shubham Bisla bagged one of the two bronze medals.

The results: Skeet: Men: 1. Rashid Al-Athba (Qat) 53 (120); 2. Kim Minsu (Kor) 51 (122); 3. Meng Yuan Lee (Tpe) 42 (122); 4. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 33 (119); 6. Gurjoat Khangura 15 (121); 9. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 118.

Team: 1. India 358; 2. Korea 357; 3. Kazakhstan 355.

Women: 1. Wei Meng (Chn) 54 (122); 2. Gao Jinmei (Chn) 53 (119); 3. Jiang Yiting (Chn) 41 (122); 15. Ganemat Sekhon 108; 17. Karttiki Singh Shaktawat 107; 18. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 107; 19. Darshna Rathore 106.

Team: 1. China 363, 2. Kazakhstan 337; 3. Thailand 329; 4. India 321.

Mixed air pistol team: 1. China 16 (581); 2. India (Surbhi Rao, Sarabjot Singh) 4 (581); 3. Vietnam 581 and Korea 577.

Junior mixed air pistol team: 1. Korea 17 (579); 2. China 15 (579); 3. Chinese Taipei 574 and India (Sainyam, Shubham Bisla) 577.