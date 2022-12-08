Anahat fights her way into semifinals

December 08, 2022 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rallies brilliantly from two games down to defeat Tanvi

K. Keerthivasan

No looking back: Once she found her rhythm, Anahat (right) denied Tanvi any space to manoeuvre. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The small gathering at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy here on Thursday was treated to some delightful squash as 14-year-old Anahat Singh turned around a two-game deficit to defeat Tanvi Khanna 9-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-8 to enter the semifinals of the HCL-78th Senior National championships here on Thursday.

Anahat will take on giant-killer Tanishka Jain of Maharashtra. Tanishka upset Statemate Urwashi Joshi (seeded 3/4) in the last eight. Tanishka had earlier put it across Sanika Choudhari (seeded 5/8) in the pre-quarterfinals.

The match of the day was the one involving players from Delhi — Anahat and Tanvi. The 26-year-old qualifier was flawless in the first two games, pushing Anahat to the corners and making the teenager run around. Anahat, however, gained in confidence as she retrieved well and raised her game to a brilliant combination of offence and defence both from the frontcourt and backcourt. Tanvi found herself at the receiving end in the next three games.

In a men’s quarterfinal, former champion Harinderpal Singh defeated second-seeded S. Navaneeth Prabhu 11-7, 11-6, 11-1. Harinder will next take on S. Velavan, who put it across Veer Chotrani 11-2, 11-1, 11-9.

Semifinal line-up: Men: Abhay Singh vs Sandeep Jangra; Velavan vs Harinder; Women: Joshna Chinappa vs Akansha Salunkhe; Anahat vs Tanishka.

The results (quarterfinals):

Men: Abhay Singh (TN) bt Suraj Chand (Mah) 11-3, 11-4, 11-6; Sandeep Jangra (SSCB) bt Vijay Kumar (SSCB) 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9; S. Velavan (TN) bt Veer Chotrani (Mah) 11-2, 11-1, 11-9; Harinderpal Singh (TN) bt Navaneeth Prabhu (TN) 11-7, 11-6, 11-1.

Women: Joshna Chinappa (TN) bt Anjali Semwal (Mah) 11-6, 11-6, 11-5; Akansha Salunkhe (Goa) bt Janet Vidhi (Mah) 11-8, 11-1, 11-3; Tanishka Jain (Mah) bt Urwashi Joshi (Mah) 11-9, 5-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-4; Anahat Singh (Del) bt Tanvi Khanna (Del) 9-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-8.

