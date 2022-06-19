Sport

Anahat bags maiden Asian title

Tambon Na Chom Thian (THAILAND):

Anahat Singh of India bagged the girls’ under-15 title in the Asian junior individual squash champonships here on Sunday, with a 11-7, 12-10, 11-5 win over Ena Kwong of Hong Kong in the final.

Anahat did not drop a game in the tournament and it was her maiden Asian title and eighth (International) overall.

The Indian contingent will return home with six medals, including a gold and five bronze.

The bronze medallists:

Anika Dubey (girls’ u-13), Shiven Agarwal (boys’ u-13), Lokesh Subramani (boys’ u-13), Tiana Parasurampuriya (girls’ u-17), Sharan Punjabi (boys’ u-17).


