Anahat bags maiden Asian title
Tambon Na Chom Thian (THAILAND):
Anahat Singh of India bagged the girls’ under-15 title in the Asian junior individual squash champonships here on Sunday, with a 11-7, 12-10, 11-5 win over Ena Kwong of Hong Kong in the final.
Anahat did not drop a game in the tournament and it was her maiden Asian title and eighth (International) overall.
The Indian contingent will return home with six medals, including a gold and five bronze.
The bronze medallists:
Anika Dubey (girls’ u-13), Shiven Agarwal (boys’ u-13), Lokesh Subramani (boys’ u-13), Tiana Parasurampuriya (girls’ u-17), Sharan Punjabi (boys’ u-17).
