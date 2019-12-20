An excellent team with strong leadership: Desai

The West Indies batting coach Monty Desai shares his thoughts on the ongoing series in an exclusive chat with The Hindu. Desai has coached the national teams of Afghanistan and Nepal, besides IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions. Excerpts:

On taking up the West Indies assignment

People, places, and passion are my driving forces! My immense respect for head coach Phil Simmons, the wonderful and rich cricket culture and history of the West Indies, and the belief I can contribute in a positive and sustainable way during my two-year tenure. I hope to be here until the next 50-over World Cup at least.

The major challenges

More internal than external. We have an excellent team with strong leadership. I follow my guru’s (late Hanumant Singh) philosophy — read the mind and feel the game. The challenge is in observing and learning about the players and team to ensure that any changes are steps in the right direction.

The most impressive aspect of the team

A very happy dressing room, excellent work ethic and strong leadership. Team voice too, everyone has the freedom to express themselves and be respected.

The focus over the next few months

The primary focus is on building winning blocks towards defending the T20 World Cup. We want to be respected for our skill in execution under pressure and the effort we put into crucial moments of the game.

Your role as batting coach

An extra pair of hands in the support staff, willing to work, help and push the team out of comfort zones and into challenging situations. To promote improvement in consistent increments, which will lead to more wins.

Young talent in the team

An amalgamation of bright personalities with enormous abilities. We are working on ensuring consistency in every performance by planning and preparing well.