Amreli, Ashwa Bravo, Ayr, Caracas, Siege Perilous, and Moon’s Blessing please

June 29, 2022 17:52 IST

Amreli, Ashwa Bravo, Ayr, Caracas, Siege Perilous, and Moon’s Blessing pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 29).

Inner sand:

1200m: Silver Dew (G. Vivek) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Striking Support (rb) 46. Moved freely. Geographique (rb) 45.5. Easy. Kay Star (rb) 42.5. Impressed. Sea Of Cortez (Dhebe) 43. In fine condition. Baba Voss (Mark) 43. Strode out well. Ashwa Magadheera (Shinde) 46. Easy. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Blazing Engine (rb), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Matera (Ajinkya) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Nikolina (Akshay K), Analect (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Raffles (T.S. Jodha), Sir Tyrrell (Mark) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Debonair (Nazerul), Southern Power (Arshad) 1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Amreli (Sandesh) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. A fine display. Prime Abbes (Sandesh), La Reina (Akram) 1-11.5, 600/42. They moved attractively.

1200m: Thunderstruck (rb), Moving Ahead (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They worked well. Golden Ring (Kiran N) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Luminary Star (G. Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Impressed.

1400m: Tough Cookie (Anjar) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine condition. Tycoonist (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Dragon’s Gold (Ajinkya) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Ashwa Bravo (Asbar) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively. Ayr (N.S. Parmar), Bangor On dee (Kiran N) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out, note.

1400m: Success (Hindu S) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Caracas (Sandesh) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40. A good display. Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved nicely. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved with plenty in hand. King’s Ransom (Kirthis B) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Green Channel (Arul), Douglas (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Dawn Rising (R. Pradeep), Chinky Pinky (Ajinkya) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 1-55, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively.