Amore, My Triumph, Wakeful and Azeria impress

CHENNAI:

07 September 2021 18:28 IST

Amore, My Triumph, Wakeful and Azeria impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 7).

Outer sand

600m: Otus (Rajendra Singh) 47.

800m: Bold Arrangement (rb), Muktsar's Brave (Shahzad Alam) 1-3, 600/48. Catalyst (Farid Ansari) 1-1.5, 600/45. My Opinion (Shahar Babu) 1-2, 600/45. Moved freely. Star Chieftain (Farid Ansari) 1-2.5, 600/47. Wild Passion (Farid Ansari) 1-1.5, 60045. Extended.

1000m: Amore (C. Brisson), My Triumph (A. Imran Khan) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. They pleased. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-18, 800/58.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Demerara (rb) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Fantastic Hit (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Moved under the whip.

Inner sand

600m: Rihannon (rb) 48. Sentosa (rb) 46.5.

800m: Wakeful (rb) 53.5, 600/38.5. Maintains form. Star Guitar (Azfar Syeed) 53, 600/41. In fine nick. Uncle Sam (Azfar Syeed) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Chapmans Square (N. Murugan) 58.5, 600/46. Fully eased up in the straight.

1000m: Trending Princess (rb) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved well. Mr. Kool (Nikhil Naidu) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Azeria (Koshi Kumar), Country's Genius (Azfar Syeed) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former showed out. Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Lady Blazer (Azfar Syeed) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up. Celeritas (rb), 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Starf Of Texas (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Star Twist (rb), Star Elegant (N. Murugan) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/45. Former started four lengths in front and ended well ahead.

1200m: Victoria's Secret (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41. Easy.