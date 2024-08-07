Amid disbelief over Vinesh’s disqualification, clamour grows for change in rules

GURUGRAM

“Twenty years of hard work and this 100 gm at the end... This medal was for us all. Don’t know whether this is the cruelty of the unfortunate times or something else,” wrestler Sangeeta Phogat said in a cryptic social media post on Wednesday, responding to the disqualification of her cousin and fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics just hours before her final bout due to her weight crossing the limit for her category by just 100 gm.

Her post came amidst a growing online clamour by fans, calling for the rules to be amended and for Ms. Vinesh Phogat to be given the silver medal.

‘Give Vinesh silver’

Ms. Sangeeta Phogat, who had been the part of the protests against Indian Wrestling Federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Delhi in 2023, said that it was a personal loss for all women.

Her husband Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medallist who had also been part of the wrestlers’ protests, said that Ms. Vinesh Phogat was a “gold medallist of morality and strength”. In a social media post, he said, “100 gm. Cannot believe that this has happened to you. Everyone was praying for you. It was a personal medal for every woman of the world.”

The two wrestlers also posted messages seeking the silver medal for Ms. Vinesh Phogat.

Her uncle and coach Mahavir Phogat had said on Tuesday that her semifinal victory “was a slap on the face of Brij Bhushan”, expressing confidence that she would win the gold medal. After her disqualification, Mr. Phogat said that he was left with nothing to say, adding that the entire country was disappointed.

‘Change the rules’

Commonwealth gold medallist Geeta Phogat, coming out in her support of her cousin, reposted the message of Olympic gold medallist and American freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs who demanded immediate changes in the United World Wrestling rules and sought the silver medal for Ms. Vinesh Phogat. “After a semi-final victory, both finalists’ medals are secured even if weight is missed on Day 2. Gold can only be won by a wrestler who makes weight on the second day,” read one of the four amendments suggested by Mr. Burroughs.

Noting that the wrestler had been just 100 gm over her 50 kg weight class, Mr. Burroughs emphasised what a small amount this is by comparing it to household items: “a bar of soap, a kiwi, two eggs [or] 100 paper clips” are each about 100 gm.

Opposition’s conspiracy allegations

Back home, Opposition parties in Ms. Phogat’s native Haryana alleged a conspiracy behind the disqualification of wrestler and demanded a probe into it. Alleging that a “hateful conspiracy” was unleashed against “daughter of India, Vinesh Phogat”, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala told a news agency that the “entire country is stunned today”.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited Ms. Phogat’s family at her native village Balali in Charkhi Dadri, said that he was a sports enthusiast and did not want to politicise the matter, but asked why the Indian Olympic Association had not registered an immediate objection and sought another opportunity for Ms. Phogat.

Indian National Lok Dal general secretary Abhay Chautala also said that the disqualification “reeked of a conspiracy”.