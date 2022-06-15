Ameya and Gusian shared lead

Sports Bureau

Velpula Sarayu, right, drew with Im Ortik Nigmatov of Uzbekistan in the eighth round. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

IM Audi Ameya and Himal Gusian, both from India, shared lead with three others, GMs Boris Saychenko of Russia, Kirill Stupak of Belarus and Luka Paichadze of Georgia with 6.5 points each at the end of eight rounds of the GITAM University Grandmasters chess championship here on Wednesday.

On the top board, Himal and Ameya played four Knights defence and got into an interesting middle-game where both played cautiously and went on to a rook and pawn ending. The two eventually settled for a draw in 35 moves.

On the second board, overnight leader GM Amonatov Farrukh was stunned by Paichadze Luka in a complex Caro-Kann Opening. Farrukh offered an unsound sacrifice of his knight on the 21st move only to lose the game in 57 moves.

On the fifth board, giant killer Ilamparthi of India lost to the experienced GM Stupak Kirill of Belarus in a marathon game that lasted 73 moves.

The results (eighth round):

Himal Gusain (Ind) 6.5 drew with Audi Ameya (Ind) 6.5; Farrukh Amonatov (Tjk) 6 lost to Luka Paichadze (Geo) 6.5; Harsha Bharathkoti (Ind) 6 drew with Azer Mirzoev (Aze) 6; Neelotpal Das (5.5) lost to Boris Savchenko (Rus) 6.5; A.R. Illamparthi (Ind) 5.5 lost to Kirill Stupak (Blr) 6.5; Alexei Fedorov (Blr) 5.5 drew with Aaryan Varshney (Ind) 5; P. Konguvel (Ind) 5 lost to Mitrabha Guha (Ind) 6.

Velpula Sarayu (Ind) 5.5 drew with Ortik Nigmatov (Uzb) 5.5; Enamul Hossain (Ban) 5 lost to Kaustuv Kundu (Ind) 6; Jimmy Jubin (Ind) 5.5 drew with S. Nitin (Ind) 5.5; Mukhammadali Abdurakhmonov (Uzb) 5.5 drew with Baghdasarayan Vahe (Arm) 5.5; Mihail Nikitenko (Blr) 5.5 bt Raset Ziatdinov (USA) 4.5; P. Saravana Krishnan (Ind) 5 drew with Shota Azaladze (Geo) 5; R.R. Laxman (Ind) 5.5 bt M. Bharat Kalyan (Ind) 4.5; P. Bharath Kumar Reddy (Ind) 5.5 bt Nguyen Duc Hoa (Vie) 4.5; P. Ajay Santhosh (Ind) 5.5 w/o Asyl Abdyjapar (Kgz) 4.5; Subhayan Kundu (Ind) 5.5 bt Ayan Allahverdiyeva (Aze) 4.5; Aradhya Garg (Ind) 5 drew with J. Ramakrishna (5).