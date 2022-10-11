Amarone, Arakara, Anastacia and Mzilikazi excel

CHENNAI:
October 11, 2022 17:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Amarone, Arakara, Anastacia and Mzilikazi excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 11).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 600m: Constant Variable (S. Kamble) 44.5. Easy. Rwanda (rb), Jungledreams (rb) 44. Former better. Mystical Magician (rb) 43.5. Urged.

800m: Fiat Justitia (rb) Wakanda (S. Imran) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Jawai (S. Imran), Magical Wave (R. Manish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Catelyn (R. Manish), Cartel (B. Dharshan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. A fit pair. Raisina (M.S. Deora), Sabatini (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Latter who retains form finished four lengths in front. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. In fine trim. Succession (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. He moved well within himself. Magic Moment (S. Kamble), Golden Strike (M.S. Deora) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43.5. They are in fine condition. Anastasia (rb), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former is in great heart. Haran (S. A. Amit), Marshall (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Euphoric (M.S. Deora), Showmanship (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46. They were easy, former finished two lengths in front. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Forever (M. Bhaskar), Speed Air (B. Dharshan) 1-14, 800/59, 600.43. They moved freely, former finished a length in front. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ultrasonic) (S. Imran), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Light of Music) rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44.5. They finished together. Walking Brave (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Cotton Hall (B. Dharshan) 1-13, 800/58. 600/46. Urged in the last part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Swiss Agatta (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/46. Moved freely. Kundavai (R. Manish), Marenello (S. Imran) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Former finished a length in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Kings Walk (Koshi Kumar) (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Valeska (rb) 44. Handy. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 37.5. Stretched out well. Platini (rb) (1200-600) 46. Catalyst (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. Fit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

800m: Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 1-2, 600/47. Grey Twilight (rb) 1-2, 600/45.5. Urged. Night Hunt (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Spicy Star (rb) 55, 600/39.5. Ridden out. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 55, 600/40. Shaped well. Great Spirit (B. Dharshan) 56, 600/41.5. Handy. Sir Baffert (Ishwar Singh) 53, 600/40.5. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Dali - Malakeya Ziba) (Indrajeet Kumar) 58, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 50, 600/37. Moved fluently. Lady Blazer (Koshi Kumar), Sweet Fragrance (rb) 58, 600/44.

1000m: Ibrahimovic (P. S. Kaviraj) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Golden Streak (rb) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Impressed. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Icy River (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Eased up. Vayu (rb), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They finished level. Former is a 2-y-o. Tifosi (Ishwar Singh) 1-7, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved well. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Pleased. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Renegade (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Latter better. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. A good display.

1200m: Arakara (S. Imran) 1-18, 1,000/1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Abilitare (Ishwar Singh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Worked well. Albinus (Farhan Alam) 1-33, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Proposed (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Amarone (Ishwar Singh) 1-15, 1,000/1-3.5, 800/53, 600/41. An excellent display. Bella More (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Cedar Wood (Khet Singh), Antigua (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-3.60. They took a level jump. Red Sea (S.A. Amit), Blue Sapphire (L.A . Rozario) 1-11.20. Both jumped out well. Soul Message (Khet Singh), Ignition (S. Kamble) 1-4.67. They jumped well and the former finished well in front. Ziana (S. Kabdhar), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Mercedes) (B. Dharshan) 1-8.12. The pair took a level jump. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (rb) 1-3.69. They took a smart jump.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app