Vivaan Kapoor in the lead

Special Correspondent

Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI

Vivaan Kapoor led with 50, following two perfect rounds in men’s trap, in the all-India Digvijay Singh shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Olympian Kynan Chenai and Lakshjeet Singh Sindhu followed with 48 each. Prithviraj Tondaiman had 47 with rounds of 24 and 23, along with Zuhair Khan and Vishwa Kundu.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot 46 like a bunch of others including Shardul Vihan and Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Shoran.

National champion Ankur Mittal was in the 28th place with 43, along with Manavaditya Singh Rathore in a strong field of 81 shooters.

The 20-year-old Vivaan, who had shot 122 out of 125 in the recent World Cup in Changwon, led the junior field as well, three points ahead of Zuhair Khan.

Kirti Gupta led in the women’s section, with 46, one point ahead of Manisha Keer, while Mahima Vishwakarma, Sabeera Haris and Neeru shot 43 each.

Olympian Shagun Chaudhari mustered 42, and so did another experienced shooter Shreyasi Singh. Rajeshwari Kumari was in the 14th place with 40, and World Cup silver medallist Seema Tomar was in the 23rd with 38.

Two more rounds will be shot on Wednesday. The fifth round and the finals will be held on Thursday.

In the junior women’s section, Sabeera Haris led with 44, one point ahead of Aashima Ahlawat.