Akshay Sharma fights back to take sole lead on day two

Published - August 15, 2024 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Rayan Rozario
In fine form: Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma took full advantage on the front nine as the conditions were calm.

A day after shooting a three-under 69, Akshay Sharma rose to the occasion with a seven-under 65 and a tally of 10-under 134, taking the sole lead on day two of the third KGiSL Coimbatore Open, powered by Prima Donna, at the par-72 Coimbatore Golf Club course here on Thursday.

Having emerged in recent years as a promising golfing talent from Chandigarh, the 33-year-old was tied ninth after the first round. But then, Akshay knew he had the ability to stage a comeback. And, that he did in style in round two with a birdie on the par-3 fourth where he struck an excellent tee shot.

There on, he sank another birdie from close range on the sixth and converted a 12-footer for an eagle on the ninth to make the turn at an impressive five-under.

Akshay’s two birdies on the back-nine came as a result of a 15-feet conversion and a phenomenal chip that stopped one foot from the hole.

“I took full advantage on the front-nine as the conditions were calm. The wind picked up later whereafter there were fewer scoring opportunities on the back-nine,” said Akshay.

“Importantly, I made all fairways today except one and hit 14 greens in regulation. It’s always quite satisfying to play a bogey-free round. I enjoy playing in Coimbatore as I have done well in the past,” he added.

I, too, can match the pace, seemed to say Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (71-65) as he returned with an error-free 65 for the second place.

Dubai-based rookie Rayhan Thomas, playing his first event on the PGTI, posted a 67 to be tied third along with another rookie Shaurya Bhattacharya of Delhi.

The cut was declared at two-over 146 and 61 professionals made it to the money round.

