Akhil Sheoran wins Olympic quota with bronze in rifle 3-position

August 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated August 21, 2023 10:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

Akhil Sheoran missed the silver by 0.1 point but clinched the bronze and the Olympic quota in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, in the World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

It was a golden for India, as Akhil along with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar won the team gold, one point ahead of Austria.

The Indian trio of Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker, landed the team gold in 25-metre sports pistol. Only Rhythm made the final with 583, and ended eighth.

ADVERTISEMENT

India was second on the medals table with three gold and three bronze. China was on top with seven gold, three silver and three bronze.

Akhil was pleased to win the fifth Olympic quota for India, and second in the ongoing World Championship after the effort of Mehuli Ghosh in air rifle.

“We have been working very hard for all these years for this. I could have pushed a little more and got the silver. But, to win a medal and an Olympic quota in the World Championship which comes once in four years, is very satisfying”, said Akhil.

It was the second quota in the rifle 3-position event after the one by Swapnil Kusale. Rudrankksh Patil in air rifle and Bhowneesh Mendiratta in trap had also won the Olympic quota last year.

The sports pistol team gold was also won in a thrilling fashion, as India beat Chinese Taipei and China by one point, with its total of 1744.

In mixed skeet, Ganemat Sekhon and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka shot 139 and placed 25th. The other Indian team of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Parinaaz Dhaliwal was 37th with 135.

The results:

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Doreen Vennekamp (Ger) 40 (EWR) 591; 2. Olena Kostevych (Ukr) 31 (584); 3. Agate Rasmane (Lat) 25 (586); 8. Rhythm Sangwan 8 (583); 16. Esha Singh 581; 22. Manu Bhaker 580.

Team: 1. India (Rhythm, Esha, Manu) 1744; 2. Chinese Taipei 1743 (54x); 3. China 1743 (52x).

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Alexander Schmirl (Aut) 462.6 (586); 2. Petr Nymbursky (Cze) 459.2 (586); 3. Akhil Sheoran 450.0 (585); 13. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 583; 40. Niraj Kumar 577.

Team: 1. India (Aishwary, Niraj, Akhil) 1750; 2. Austria 1749; 3. Norway 1748.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT