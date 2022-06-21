Akash Mishra extends HFC contract

football

Full-back Akash Mishra signed a new three-year contract till the end of the 2024-25 season with Indian Super League (ISL) champion Hyderabad FC on Tuesday.

A vital part of Manolo Marquez’s side, Akash has been one of the first names on the team sheet for the Spaniard, having played more minutes than any other player in yellow and black, in the last two seasons.

He featured in every game for HFC in the historic, title-winning 2021-22 ISL campaign and is excited to continue the progress at the club for years to come.

“As a club, we’ve been through a lot in my two seasons here. Even before we became champions, I have an emotional attachment to the club and it was an easy decision for me to stay,” 20-year-old Akash said.

He broke into the Indian national team after his performances for the club last season and is now a regular for Igor Stimac’s Blue Tigers.

He was also named the Young Player of the Year at the Football Players Association of India awards earlier this week and is one of the most exciting prospects in Indian football.