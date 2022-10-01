Ajeet Bhardwaj presents World Championship gold medals to club

Ajeet Bhardwaj, the reigning pickleball world champion in both the over-50 and over-60 sections, presented both the gold medals to the Vasant Vihar Club on the Founder’s Day celebrations here on Saturday.

A regular in the ITF Masters tennis circuit, with two rooms at home dedicated to the trophies he has won over the years, the 64-year-old Ajeet said he owed his late blooming sporting career to the Vasant Vihar Club.

“I learnt tennis at the age of 40 in this club,” said Ajeet, a leading optometrist in the country.

President of the club Lt. Gen. Shankar Prasad lauded Ajeet for his excellence in both tennis and pickleball.

“Our club is focused on sports. We want our members to enjoy sports and excel at the club, local, state, national and world level like the way Ajeet has done”, said Lt. Gen. Shankar, a renowned defence analyst on television shows.

“I have given the medals to the club because they will put it on display and that will inspire many other members. It is better that way than lying in a room at my home”, observed Ajeet.

After the pooja ceremony on the Founder’s day in the morning, the club made it a point to first felicitate all its leading spots stars, led by Ajeetj, before any other activity.

Apart from his Worlds golds, Ajeet was also felicitated at the annual function for winning the gold in Asian championship, apart from clinching six ITF Masters singles and doubles tennis titles around the world in one year.