Samarth, Mahika win a double crown each

Samarth Sahita and Mahika Khanna won the boys’ and girls’ titles in the AITA National series under-16 tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

It was a double crown for both samarth and Mahika as they had earlier won the doubles titles earlier.

The results (finals): Under-16: Boys: Samarth Sahita bt Bharat Phulwaria 6-2, 6-2.

Girls: Mahika Khanna bt Divya Ungrish 6-3, 6-3.