Samarth, Mahika win a double crown each

Jhajjar

Sports Bureau
August 20, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Samarth Sahita and Mahika Khanna won the boys’ and girls’ titles in the AITA National series under-16 tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a double crown for both samarth and Mahika as they had earlier won the doubles titles earlier.

The results (finals): Under-16: Boys: Samarth Sahita bt Bharat Phulwaria 6-2, 6-2.

Girls: Mahika Khanna bt Divya Ungrish 6-3, 6-3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
tennis

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app