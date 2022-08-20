Sport

Samarth, Mahika win a double crown each

Samarth Sahita and Mahika Khanna won the boys’ and girls’ titles in the AITA National series under-16 tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

It was a double crown for both samarth and Mahika as they had earlier won the doubles titles earlier.

The results (finals): Under-16: Boys: Samarth Sahita bt Bharat Phulwaria 6-2, 6-2.

Girls: Mahika Khanna bt Divya Ungrish 6-3, 6-3.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
sport
tennis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2022 8:07:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/aita-u-16-tennis/article65791667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY