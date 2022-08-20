Samarth, Mahika win a double crown each
Jhajjar
Samarth Sahita and Mahika Khanna won the boys’ and girls’ titles in the AITA National series under-16 tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.
It was a double crown for both samarth and Mahika as they had earlier won the doubles titles earlier.
The results (finals): Under-16: Boys: Samarth Sahita bt Bharat Phulwaria 6-2, 6-2.
Girls: Mahika Khanna bt Divya Ungrish 6-3, 6-3.
