Adhiraj Thakur beats top seed, claims title

November 18, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - JALANDHAR

Sports Bureau

Second seed Adhiraj Thakur defeated top seed Mohammad Asim 6-2, 6-1 in the boys final of the AITA Super series under-16 tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Friday.

Adhiraj had earlier won the doubles title with Jasraj Singh Jagdev.

The results (final): Boys: Adhiraj Thakur bt Mohammad Asim 6-2, 6-1.

