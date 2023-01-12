Aishwary Tomar tops rifle 3-position event 

January 12, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat Pankaj Mukheja 17-7 to emerge on top in 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Thursday.

It was a commendable fare by Aishwary who had earlier topped qualification with 590, and emerged on top in the semifinal stage in a particularly strong field.

Akhil Sheoran placed third ahead of Niraj Kumar, while Olympic quota place winner Swapnil Kusale was fifth, ahead of Olympians Deepak Kumar and Sanjeev Rajput.

In the second trials of women’s air rifle, Ramita Jindal beat qualification topper Tilottama Sen (633.5) in a thrilling fashion 16-12. Elavenil Valarivan was third yet again, while the winner of the first event, Narmada Nithin placed fifth after scoring 630.5 in qualification.

Manini Kaushik, Meghana Sajjanar and Yukthi Rajendra were the others to make the semifinal stage.

In women’s sports pistol, Manu Bhaker emerged on top yet again as she pipped Abhidnya Patil 27-26, after having topped qualification with a majestic 590.

Rhythm Sangwan, Shri Nivetha, Aakanksha Bansal and Surabhi Pathak were eliminated in the semifinals.

The results: 10m air rifle: Women: 1. Ramita Jindal 16 (262.0) 631.0; 2. Tilottama Sen 12 (262.2) 633.5; 3. Elavenil Valarivan 261.9 (629.0); 4. Nancy 260.6 (631.9).

Junior women: 1. Swati Chowdhury 16 (262.3) 630.4; 2. Devanshi Katara 10 (260.8) 630.1; 3. Sonam Maskar 260.4 (629.5); 4. Shikha Nanda 259.8 (627.4).

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Manu Bhaker 27 (11) 590; 2. Abhidnya Patil 26 (15) 578; 3. Niveditha Nair 18 (11) 578; 4. Divya TS 13 (9) 582.

Junior women: 1. Divanshi 25 (13) 579; 2. Tejaswani 22 (13) 577; 3. Megana Sadula 16 (10) 573; 4. Payal 12 (10) 576.

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 17 (409.0) 590; 2. Pankaj Mukheja 7 (407.3) 585; 3. Akhil Sheoran 406.0 (588); 4. Niraj Kumar 403.1 (588).

Junior men: 1. Ramanya Tomer 16 (402.4) 572; 2. Shivam Dabas 14 (404.7) 574; 3. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 400.6 (570); 4. Parikshit Singh Brar 394.7 (578).