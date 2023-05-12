Air rifle silver for Hriday Hazarika and Nancy in World Cup

May 12, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Hriday Hazarika and Nancy won air rifle silver medals in the men’s and women’s sections respectively in the World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

Hriday, who had qualified in the seventh place, fought brilliantly till he was beaten to the gold by 0.5 point by Zalan Pekler (636.2) of Hungary. Hriday had got ahead of Sheng Lihao of China who had topped qualification with an incredible score of 637.9, a world record that erased his own earlier mark .

In women’s final, Nancy was beaten to the gold by 0.7 point by Han Jayu of China, who had trailed the Indian by 0.1 point before the last two shots. Ramita Jindal also shot very well but placed 10 th with her score of 631.4.

India continued to stay second in the medals table with a gold, two silver and a bronze medal, behind China with two gold, a silver and two bronze.

The results:

10m air rifle:

Men: 1. Zalan Pekler (Hun) 252.4 (636.2); 2. Hriday Hazarika 251.9 (630.3); 3. Sheng Lihao (Chn) 230.5 (637.9); 23. Rudrankksh Patil 628.8; 28. Shahu Tushar Mane 628.1; RPO: Divyansh Singh Panwar 633.1; Arjun Babuta 630.6.

Women: 1. Han Jayu (Chn) 254.0 (634.3); 2. Nancy 253.3 (631.6); 3. Huang Yuting (Chn) 232.5 (631.8); 10. Ramita Jindal 631.4; 17. Tilottama Sen 629.7; RPO: Elavenil Valarivan 628.2; Narmada Nithin 627.4.