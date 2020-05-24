A 100-second video, titled #dontrushchallenge and featuring some of the best shooters in the country, conveys a crisp message: “Aim at bad memories, and shoot it, coz nothing should stay for long.” It ends with a symbolic tearing of a coronavirus portrait!

Apurvi Chandela appears first in the video, reading a book and quickly changing into her shooting gear. Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma, Anish Bhanwala, Arjun Babuta, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Shriyanka Sadangi are the others in the clip, each performing a task.

The transition from one shooter to another has been done with imagination: one throws a glove, the other catches it; one gives a T-shirt and the other wears it...

“This team is all about fun, hard work, crazy ideas! Loved working on this challenge and at the end, it is all about being positive and enjoying what you do,” wrote World championship silver medallist Anjum on her Instagram page.

It was her idea to do the video with Panwar. “The British, Russian and Iran shooting teams had made videos which were posted by the ISSF. We also decided to make one,” said Apurvi.

“We added a few more shooters before Shriyanka, Apurvi and I wrote the script. Everyone was asked to perform their part,” said Anjum, revealing that it took two days to put things together.

“Everybody sent their videos before all of them were combined to make the final one,” said Anjum.

The beautiful message — shoot the bad memories and start afresh — is apt for the times we live in.