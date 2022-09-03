Shaji Prabhakaran named AIFF Secretary General

Vijayan to chair technical committee

Uthra Ganesan
September 03, 2022 18:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The newly-elected Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had its first meeting here on Saturday with several decisions taken to get the working of the federation back on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

All members, including the eminent players co-opted in the EC barring Bhaichung Bhutia, who lost the presidential election on Friday, were present with the EC unanimously approving Shaji Prabhakaran’s nomination as the new AIFF Secretary General. Shaji, who has been associated with FIFA and AFC in the past, is currently the president of Football Delhi.

“Dr. Shaji’s previous experience as FIFA Regional Development Officer will bring in new and fresh ideas which will provide the much-needed fillip to Indian Football,” AIFF president Kalyan Choubey, who proposed his name, said.

The acting secretary general Sunando Dhar was appointed as the new deputy to Prabhakaran while I.M. Vijayan was named chairman of the Technical Committee with former national stars Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Climax Lawrence, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra and Pinki Bompal being the other members.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former India captain Shabbir Ali was named as chairman of the AIFF Advisory Committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app