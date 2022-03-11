Ahead Of My Time impresses

Mumbai: Ahead Of My Time impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 11) morning. Inner sand.600m: Kimiko (rb) 40. Easy. Birkin Blower (A. Prakash) 39.5. Moved fluently. 800m: Tyrone Black (Agarwal) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Bombay (app), Regal Prince (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Former finished well clear. 1000m: Dufy (S. Sunil), Mojo (A. Gaikwad) 1-7, 600/41. Pair urged and former finished a distance ahead. Goldiva (P. Vinod), Hidden Gold (Mosin) 1-5, 800/53, 600/41. Former moved well and finished well clear. Desert Fire (Aniket), House Of Lords (Agarwal) 1-6, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely. Victorious Sermon (Nazil) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. 1200m: Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Balenciaga (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and trounced the companion by a distance. 1600m: Sandman (Mosin) 1-53, 1200/1-24, 800/57, 600/43. Moved freely.