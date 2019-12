Agni runs with a good chance in the first division of the Mayor’s Cup (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 29).

1. MUSICAL MORN PLATE (1,200m), 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-15 p.m.: 1. Conscious Gift (6) I. Chisty 55.5, 2. Waitoma (5) A.A. Vikrant 54, 3. Amyra (7) Ajit Singh 51.5, 4. Attica (1) Akshay Kumar 51.5, 5. Mark My Day (3) Nakhat Singh 51.5, 6. Spicy Star (2) Irvan Singh 51.5 and 7. Artemis Arrow (4) Rafique Sk. 50.

1. CONSCIOUS GIFT, 2. MARK MY DAY, 3. WAITOMA

2. NEXT MOVE PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 1-45: 1. Dillon (1) Rohit Kumar 60, 2. Silver Dollar (3) Surya Prakash 59, 3. Rasika (2) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 4. Ultimate Risk (5) Ajit Singh 57, 5. All Star General (6) Akshay Kumar 54 and 6. Golden Faraska (4) N. Rawal 53.5.

1. DILLON, 2. ALL STAR GENERAL

3. MAYOR’S CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 2-15: 1. Tootsie Roll (3) I. Chisty 60, 2. Super Dart (7) Gopal Singh 58.5, 3. Mon General (1) Ashhad Asbar 57, 4. Honest Hunter (2) B.R. Kumar 56, 5. Warrior Supreme (6) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 6. Guiding Force (5) N. Rawal 55, 7. Miss Lily (4) Surya Prakash 55 and 8. Top Link (8) Santosh Raj 55.

1. TOP LINK, 2. MON GENERAL, 3. MISS LILY

4. HUSSAIN SAGAR CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Somerset (3) Ajit Kumar 60, 2. Hope Is Eternal (9) Aneel 59.5, 3. Desert Moon (5) Deepak Singh 59, 4. Lancashire (10) Irvan Singh 59, 5. Joy Of Giving (6) G. Naresh 57.5, 6. Valee Tiger (8) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 7. Limousine (2) B.R. Kumar 53.5, 8. Rutilant (1) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 9. Vijay’s Empress (4) Surya Prakash 51 and 10. Wood Bridge (7) Nakhat Singh 51.

1. VALEE TIGER, 2. LANCASHIRE, 3. RUTILANT

5. MAYOR’S CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 3-15: 1. That’s My Class (4) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Magical Skill (2) Jitendra Singh 54.5, 3. Southern Legacy (1) Ashhad Asbar 53.5, 4. Mr. Baahubali (8) Ajeeth Kumar 52, 5. Agni (3) Akshay Kumar 50.5, 6. Asteria (7) Afroz Khan 50.5, 7. Her Legacy (6) I. Chisty 50.5 and 8. King Maker (5) Surya Prakash 50.

1. AGNI, 2. THAT’S MY CLASS, 3. MAGICAL SKILL

6. SWEET GIRL PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Midnight Dream (2) I. Chisty 60, 2. Miss Marvallous (7) Kuldeep Singh 60, 3. Zamora (8) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 4. City Of Blossom (4) Rohit Kumar 58, 5. Gusty Look (9) Akshay Kumar 58, 6. Sporting Smile (6) Jitendra Singh 57, 7. City Of Wisdom (1) Afroz Khan 54.5, 8. Mahira (3) Aneel 54 and 9. Platinum Claasz (5) Rafique Sk. 54.

1. GUSTY LOOK, 2. MIDNIGHT DREAM, 3. CITY OF WISDOM

Day’s best: GUSTY LOOK

Double: CONSCIOUS GIFT — AGNI

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; Tla: all races.