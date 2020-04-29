Ageless Sharath looks beyond Tokyo

Even as the sports fraternity is still coming to terms with the deferment of the Tokyo Olympics by a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharath Kamal, the torch-bearer of India’s table tennis movement, has taken it in his stride and planning ahead. Sharath is now exuding confidence that he will be able to stretch his career till the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“After Rio 2016, I had decided to take a call in two years. After the Commonwealth Games (in 2018), I thought I was in good shape to keep going till the 2020 Olympics. Now that Tokyo has been postponed at least till July-August 2021 and there’s just nine months’ gap between Tokyo and Birmingham, I am looking forward to Birmingham,” said Sharath during a live chat with Sportstar on Instagram.

Fruitful two years

Less than three months shy of turning 38, Sharath is in no mood to hang up his boots. In fact, he has been at his best in the last two years, having recorded various firsts. After registering his first career victory over a top-10 ranked player (Japan’s Koki Niwa) in 2018, Sharath reached his career-best World ranking of 30 in January 2019.

He then broke Kamlesh Mehta’s long-standing record of eight National Championship titles in Cuttack. He followed it up with his first ITTF tour title in over a decade by winning the Oman Open last month. With that, he overtook fellow paddler from Chennai G. Sathiyan to retain the honour of being India’s highest-ranked player in the World, at No. 31.

Sharath explained the secret of his longevity and peaking with age. “With sports science having evolved and experts like Ramji Srinivasan (strength and conditioning coach) being around, I am in a much better shape to look after my body, he said.

Pick and play

“Besides, I have been careful in picking and choosing my tournaments ever since I returned to India from Germany (where he was based for almost a decade) in 2016. All of this has helped me spend much more time at home, have a calmer mind and actually live up to the adage of age being nothing but a number.”