AFI names 22-member squad for the Worlds

Aishwarya included but Jeswin left out

Neeraj Chopra will look to add the World crown to his Olympic title. | Photo Credit: File photo

Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable would lead the Indian charge at the World Championships next month as the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday named a 22-member squad, with a couple of athletes being subject to satisfying the federation on their fitness and performance in the coming days.

Rohit Yadav is the other javelin thrower in the side with a world rank of 29 while the Commonwealth Games trio of triple jumpers — Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel and Eldhose Paul — have also been included.

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin has been overlooked again despite achieving the qualifying mark for the same reason the AFI excluded him for the CWG — poor performance — even as Mohd. Anees Yahiya has been included by making the cut in world rankings.

“Jeswin has one qualifying jump and a constantly sliding performance since then, including in two overseas exposure events. The selection committee did not feel he merited a spot,” said AFI president Adille Sumariwall.

Amoj Jacob, who got injured during the Inter-State, has been named in the 4x400m relay side subject to fitness even though his participation in the CWG is also doubtful. Arokia Rajiv has been named his stand-by.

Among the women, S. Dhanalakshmi has made the cut in the 200m while quartermiler Aishwarya Mishra has also been included despite concerns about her doping status.

Aishwarya had gone incommunicado last month after clocking a stunning 51.18 seconds in the Federation Cup in April with everyone including officials from AIU unaware of her whereabouts.

“Aishwarya’s official explanation for going missing in May was her visit to her sick grandmother. Also, as far as I know, she was tested at the Inter-State meet in Chennai. But she will be cleared only subject to time trials with anti-doping officials present,” Sumariwalla said.

The squad: Men: MP Jabir (400mH), Avinash Sable (300m steeplechase), Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi, Mohd. Anas Yahiya, Mohd. Ajmal, Rajesh Remesh (4x400m relay), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav (javelin), M. Sreeshankar and Mohd. Anees Yahiya (long jump), Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel, Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump), and Sandeep Kumar (20km walk)

Women: S. Dhanalakshmi (200m), Aishwarya Mishra (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (javelin), Priyanka (20km walk).