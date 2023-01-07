ADVERTISEMENT

AFI announces squad for 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

January 07, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Jyothi Yarraji, the women’s national record holder in 100m hurdles event. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday announced a 26-member Indian contingent to participate in the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan from February 10-12.

The team will comprise 13 male and as many female athletes, including Tokyo 2020 Olympian Tajinderpal Singh Toor and women's national record holder in 100m hurdles, Jyothi Yarraji.

"The selection of these athletes was based on their performances at the 36th National Games and National Open Athletics Championship 2022, and we have high hopes for their success at the event," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said.

In the last edition of the event, India finished with six medals, including four silver and two bronze.

The team

Men: Elakiya Dasan (60m), Amlan Borgohain (60m), Tejas Shirse (60m hurdles), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump), Aromal T (High Jump), Siva Subramaniam (Pole Vault), Prashant Singh Kanahiya (Pole Vault), Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Long Jump), Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Arun AB (Triple Jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Karanveer Singh (Shot Put)

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (60m & 60m hurdles), Archana Suseentran (60m), Sapna Kumari (60m hurdles), Abhinaya Shetty (High Jump), Rosy Meena Paulraj (Pole Vault), Pavithra Venkatesh (Pole Vault), Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Nayana James (Long Jump), Sheena NV (Triple Jump), Poorva Hitesh Sawant (Triple Jump), Abha Khatua (Shot Put), Swapna Barman (Pentathlon), Sowmiya Murugan (Pentathlon).

