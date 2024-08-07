ADVERTISEMENT

Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat banned for 5 years for match-fixing

Published - August 07, 2024 01:55 pm IST - Islamabad

ACB said that batter Ihsanullah Jannat breached ICC's Anti-Corruption Code during the second season of the Kabul Premier League this year.

PTI

Afghanistan’s Ihsanullah Janat banned from all forms of cricket for five years for match-fixing. File | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan international cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years for match-fixing, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement on Wednesday, August 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACB said that batter Jannat breached ICC's Anti-Corruption Code during the second season of the Kabul Premier League this year.

“Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match,” the ACB said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Jannat is the younger brother of former Afghanistan cricket captain Nawroz Mangal.

The ACB's anti-corruption unit is also investigating three other players for involvement in match-fixing. “Decisions regarding their involvement will be made upon confirmation of their guilt,” the ACB said.

He scored 72 runs in four games for Shamshad Eagles at the KPL as his team finished last in the six-team event with only one win in five matches.

Mr. Jannat, 26, played three test matches and 16 ODIs. He also featured in a T20 International against Zimbabwe in 2022, his last international appearance for Afghanistan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US