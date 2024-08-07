GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat banned for 5 years for match-fixing

ACB said that batter Ihsanullah Jannat breached ICC's Anti-Corruption Code during the second season of the Kabul Premier League this year.

Published - August 07, 2024 01:55 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
Afghanistan’s Ihsanullah Janat banned from all forms of cricket for five years for match-fixing. File

Afghanistan’s Ihsanullah Janat banned from all forms of cricket for five years for match-fixing. File | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan international cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years for match-fixing, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement on Wednesday, August 7.

The ACB said that batter Jannat breached ICC's Anti-Corruption Code during the second season of the Kabul Premier League this year.

“Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match,” the ACB said in a statement.

“In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities.”

Mr. Jannat is the younger brother of former Afghanistan cricket captain Nawroz Mangal.

The ACB's anti-corruption unit is also investigating three other players for involvement in match-fixing. “Decisions regarding their involvement will be made upon confirmation of their guilt,” the ACB said.

He scored 72 runs in four games for Shamshad Eagles at the KPL as his team finished last in the six-team event with only one win in five matches.

Mr. Jannat, 26, played three test matches and 16 ODIs. He also featured in a T20 International against Zimbabwe in 2022, his last international appearance for Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan / cricket / crime / international

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.