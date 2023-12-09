ADVERTISEMENT

Advani to take on Malkeet in the 6­-Red snooker semifinals 

December 09, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

Sports Bureau

 Pankaj Advani is on course to regain the 6-Red snooker crown in the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships

Pankaj Advani is on course to regain the 6-Red snooker crown in the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships, as the 26-time IBSF world champion moved into the semifinals on Friday with a 6-4 win over his Petroleum Sports Promotion Board teammate Brijesh Damani.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Advani, runner-up last year, will meet Malkeet Singh (RSPB), who moved into the last-four stage with a 6-3 win over Younis Nazir Kuchey (J&K). Aditya Mehta (PSPB) will take on E Pandurangaiah (RSPB) in the second semifinal. The final is scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Results (Men’s quarterfinals): 6-Red Snooker: E Pandurangaiah (RSPB) bt Md Hussain Khan (RSPB) 6-3 (9-50, 34-15, 59-8, 26-45, 36-41, 42-5, 33-17, 43-21, 67-21); Malkeet Singh (RSPB) bt Younis Nazir Kuchey (J&K) 6-3 (35-45, 49-5, 20-38, 59-4, 39-38, 38-32, 4-45, 46-10, 44-38); Aditya Mehta (PSPB) bt Muddasir Ashiq (J&K) 6-4 (16-50, 20-42, 43-14, 0-54, 43-32, 1-44, 67-0, 71-0, 36-23, 46-7); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) bt Brijesh Damani (PSPB) 6-4 (1-60, 37-12, 32-11, 51-7, 47-14, 41-24, 5-39, 5-43, 0-43, 75-0).

Pre-quarterfinals: Aditya Mehta bt Anurag Giri (MP) 5-1; Muddasir Ashiq bt Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 5-4; Pandurangaiah bt Adarsh Verma (WB) 5-4; Md Hussain Khan bt Yogesh Kumar (Kar) 4-3; Pankaj Advani bt Ketan Chawla (MP) 5-1; Brijesh Damani bt Divya Sharma (Har) 5-3; Malkeet Singh bt K. Rakesh (TN) 5-2; Younis Nazir Kuchey bt Rayaan Razmi (Mah) 5-2

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pankaj Advani

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US