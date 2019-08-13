Advani, Mehta in team for World snooker squad

At the end of the selection camp at KSBA here, Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta, Laxman Rawat and Kamal Chawla were selected to represent India in the IBSF World team snooker to be held in Myanmar.

Advani and Mehta will represent India in the IBSF world snooker championship to be held in Turkey.

Selection camp overall ranking: 1. Pankaj Advani, 2. Aditya Mehta, 3. Laxman Rawat, 4. Kamal Chawla, 5. Sourav Kothari, 6. Sundeep Gulati and 7. Yogesh Kumar.